CAIRO Nov 18 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will arrive in Egypt on Monday for talks with the Egyptian president and other officials, the foreign ministry reported on Sunday.

It did not give details of his planned discussions, only saying he would talk about regional issues. Egypt is negotiating a truce over Gaza and President Mohamed Mursi, who Ban is due to meet on Tuesday, has said there were "some indications" that a deal could be soon.