REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
CAIRO Nov 18 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will arrive in Egypt on Monday for talks with the Egyptian president and other officials, the foreign ministry reported on Sunday.
It did not give details of his planned discussions, only saying he would talk about regional issues. Egypt is negotiating a truce over Gaza and President Mohamed Mursi, who Ban is due to meet on Tuesday, has said there were "some indications" that a deal could be soon.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.