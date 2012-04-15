* Israel says it will deport pro-Palestinian activists
* Hundreds of police deployed at Tel Aviv airport
(Adds details on Brussels, Paris protest)
By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, April 15 A pro-Palestinian "fly-in"
to Tel Aviv got off to a slow start on Sunday after Israel
scrambled to block activists from boarding flights in Europe.
The pre-emptive steps overseas and the deployment of
hundreds of police at Ben-Gurion airport to stop activists who
slipped through showed Israel's deep concern over international
campaigns against its policy towards the Palestinians.
Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said that by
mid-day, six passengers were detained for questioning on arrival
at Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion airport. Three were ordered deported
and the other three were allowed through.
An Interior Ministry spokeswoman said the Immigration
Authority had on Wednesday given airlines the names of some
1,200 activists whose entrance to Israel would be barred. Israel
made clear the airlines would have to shoulder the costs of
sending any deported activists back to their port of origin.
Leehee Rothschild, a "Welcome to Palestine" activist, said
dozens of campaigners had since been informed by airlines that
their tickets to Tel Aviv have been cancelled.
Organisers said some 1,200 Palestinian supporters throughout
Europe had bought plane tickets to Israel and had planned to
travel on to the occupied West Bank, an hour's drive from Tel
Aviv, as part of a campaign called "Welcome to Palestine".
The aim of the so-called "flytilla", organisers said, was to
help open an international school and a museum in Bethlehem.
But Israel, which described the fly-in as a misguided
protest against "the Middle East's sole democracy", denounced
the activists as provocateurs and said it would deny entry to
anyone who threatened public order.
In Brussels Zaventem airport, around 100 Belgian and French
pro-Palestinian activists were not allowed to board flights to
Israel.
The activists, some of whom said they wanted to build a new
school, held up letters that were handed to them at the airport
which said that they were on a no-fly list because they intended
to "disrupt the order and confront security forces at friction
points".
Cellphone video uploaded by an activist to the internet
showed about 20 pro-Palestinian activists at Charles de Gaulle
airport in Paris, surrounded by police.
The group staged a sit-in at an airline check-in counter,
where they chanted in French: "Let us go to Palestine".
Some Israeli political commentators said Israeli authorities
had over-reacted in their response to the fly-in, playing into
the hands of pro-Palestinian campaigners seeking publicity.
"We are expecting hundreds of activists throughout Sunday.
Some will be sent back to their countries. As part of normal
procedure, they will be questioned and each case will be decided
upon individually," Rosenfeld said.
A similar, though smaller "fly-in" last year led to a few
hundred activists being blocked at European airports and more
than 100 others were deported after Israel denied them entry.
"HYSTERICAL REACTION"
"Israel's willingness to detain people who have not
committed any crime and have done nothing but say they came to
visit Palestine is a hysterical reaction," Rothschild said.
Palestinians hope to establish a state in the West Bank and
East Jerusalem, areas Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East
War, and the Gaza Strip that is ruled by Islamist Hamas.
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
released a letter on Saturday which it hoped to hand the
activists upon their arrival.
Echoing the "thank you for choosing our airline"
announcements cabin crew often make to passengers after landing,
the letter said: "We appreciate your choosing to make Israel the
object of your humanitarian concerns."
The letter said the activists' campaign was misdirected and
they could have chosen instead "to protest the Syrian regime's
daily savagery against its own people".
Israel's left-wing Haaretz newspaper, criticising the
government's ban, said it should invite "peace activists to
visit anywhere and welcome them with flowers".
(Additional reporting Claire Davenport in Brussels; Editing by
Jon Hemming)