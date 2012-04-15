* Israel says it will deport pro-Palestinian activists
* Hundreds of police deployed at Tel Aviv airport
(Adds Netanyahu comment)
By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, April 15 More than 40 pro-Palestinian
activists reached Tel Aviv's international airport on Sunday as
part of an attempted "fly-in", only to be detained as Israel
denied them entry and scrambled to stop other campaigners
boarding flights in Europe.
Israel's decision to distribute "no-fly" lists to European
carriers and deploy hundreds of police at Ben Gurion airport
underlined its deep concern over international campaigns against
its treatment of the Palestinians.
Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said that 45 people had
been refused entry at Ben Gurion airport by the evening and
would be deported.
Nine Israeli supporters, some holding "Welcome to Palestine"
signs, were also detained as they waited to greet the arrivals.
An Interior Ministry spokeswoman said Israel on Wednesday
had given airlines the names of some 1,200 activists whose entry
would be barred. Israel made it clear the carriers would have to
bear the costs of repatriating any deportees.
Leehee Rothschild, a "Welcome to Palestine" activist, said
dozens of campaigners had since been informed by airlines that
their tickets to Tel Aviv had been cancelled.
Organisers had said some 1,200 Palestinian supporters
throughout Europe had bought plane tickets to Israel, planning
to travel on to the occupied West Bank, an hour's drive from Tel
Aviv, as part of a campaign called "Welcome to Palestine".
The aim of the so-called "flytilla", organisers said, was to
help open an international school and a museum in Bethlehem.
But Israel, which described the fly-in as a misguided
protest against "the Middle East's sole democracy", denounced
the activists as provocateurs and said it would deny entry to
anyone who threatened public order.
"What are they doing here? ... If they want to check the
issue of human rights, they should go to Syria, maybe they can
help stop the slaughter of thousands of innocents. They should
go to Iran and stop the stoning of women," Prime Minister
Netanyahu told reporters on Sunday.
In a separate incident in the West Bank, video footage
broadcast on Sunday of pro-Palestinian protestors confronting
Israeli soldiers a day earlier showed an Israeli Lieutenant
Colonel smacking an activist in the face with his rifle.
The Israeli military called it "a serious incident" and a
spokeswoman said it was investigating what happened. Netanyahu
later condemned the incident, saying such acts had "no place in
the Israel Defence Forces and the state of Israel".
NO-FLY ZONE
In Brussels' Zaventem airport, around 100 Belgian and French
activists were not allowed to board flights to Israel. T hirteen
people were blocked from a flight in Manchester.
The activists, some of whom said they wanted to build a new
school, held up letters that were handed to them at the airport
which said they were on a no-fly list because they intended to
"disrupt order and confront security forces at friction points".
Cellphone video uploaded by an activist to the internet
showed about 20 pro-Palestinian activists at Charles de Gaulle
airport in Paris surrounded by police.
Some Israeli political commentators said Israeli authorities
had over-reacted, playing into the hands of pro-Palestinian
campaigners seeking publicity.
A similar, though smaller event last year led to a few
hundred activists being blocked at European airports and more
than 100 others were deported after Israel denied them entry.
"Israel's willingness to detain people who have not
committed any crime and have done nothing but say they came to
visit Palestine is a hysterical reaction," Rothschild said.
Palestinians hope to establish a state in the West Bank and
East Jerusalem, areas Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East
War, and the Gaza Strip that is ruled by Islamist group Hamas.
Netanyahu's office released a letter on Saturday which it
hoped to hand the activists upon their arrival.
Echoing the "thank you for choosing our airline"
announcements cabin crew often make to passengers after landing,
the letter said: "We appreciate your choosing to make Israel the
object of your humanitarian concerns."
It called the activists' campaign misguided and said they
could have chosen instead "to protest (against) the Syrian
regime's daily savagery against its own people".
Israel's left-wing Haaretz newspaper, criticising the
government's ban, said it should invite "peace activists to
visit anywhere and welcome them with flowers".
(Additional reporting by Claire Davenport in Brussels; Editing
by Jon Hemming and Maria Golovnina)