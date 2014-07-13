Little new damage found as east Libyan forces push to secure oil ports
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.
VIENNA, July 13 French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius on Sunday said that securing a ceasefire for the Gaza Strip and preventing an escalation of the latest outbreak of hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians was top priority for France.
"In Gaza and Israel the absolute priority is a ceasefire," Fabius told reporters ahead of a side discussion on the latest outbreak of hostilities in Gaza with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, British Foreign Secretary William Hague and German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
"In this context of a dangerous escalation, France asks for a return to the 2012 ceasefire," he added. (Reporting by John Irish, writing by Louis Charbonneau)
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.
* Oil prices consolidating at lower levels (Updates with settlement prices, weekly change, data on futures positioning)
WASHINGTON, March 17 President Donald Trump reiterated his strong support for NATO on Friday and pressed German Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet NATO's military spending target, in the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders.