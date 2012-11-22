* Repairs begin on Gaza's smuggling tunnels with Egypt
* Medical supplies being returned to pre-war levels
* Improvements too late for scores killed, hundreds wounded
By Noah Browning
RAFAH, Gaza Strip Nov 21 Knee-deep in craters
carved out by Israeli air strikes, Palestinians wielded shovels
and sandbags to reopen tunnels used to smuggle in goods from
Egypt to Gaza, while international aid agencies raced to
replenish Gaza's depleted supplies.
They were same type of tunnels that Israel, which destroyed
140 of them in its air campaign, says were used to smuggle in
rockets that lashed its cities and towns by the hundreds during
the recent fighting.
Gaza militant groups and Israel on Wednesday agreed to a
truce, but the Jewish state will not lighten its blockade of the
enclave, Is raeli sources said, as some Hamas officials had hoped
it might. The Rafah border crossing with Egypt also remained
mostly closed to traffic.
The impoverished enclave's food supply remained stable
despite eight days of withering Israeli air assaults aimed at
Palestinian militants, but medical supplies were running short.
Workers say the attacks destroyed more than two-thirds of
the cross-border tunnels that bring cement, fuel and food - as
well as weapons - into the coastal strip blockaded by Egypt and
Israel since the Hamas Islamist group began its rule there in
2007.
"Our job is to bring the children and families of Gaza rice,
chocolate and a way of surviving," said Hussein Seida, 21.
"We were afraid for our lives to come out and work in the
last few days, but now we rebuild. We'll do anything to help our
people, we'll build a tunnel to China if we need to," he said,
clutching a hammer in his dirt-covered hands.
None of the tunnel workers interviewed said they had handled
military materiel, and all said they were eager to reopen them
for the sake of Gaza's civilians, and their own livelihoods.
"I can count the number of tunnels working now on one hand,"
said long-time tunneler Ahmed al-Aida. "There's so much work to
be done before we can get back to normal."
Wednesday's ceasefire ended eight days of lopsided fighting
in Gaza and Israel that killed more than 160 Palestinians and
six Israelis.
For the more than 1,000 wounded Palestinians recovering in
hospitals, deliveries of medicine by the World Health
Organization and other aid agencies after the ceasefire arrived
just in time.
"But for many people, the aid that arrived was too little,
too late," Willow Heske of global aid organisation Oxfam said.
Basic medicines in Gaza have run low since Palestinian
factions fought a brief civil war in 2007, cutting off Gaza from
medical supplies in the West Bank.
As casualties poured into Gaza's overwhelmed hospitals
during the bombings, the dearth of medicines grew worse, but
stocks are now being returned to pre-crisis levels. The World
Health Organization rushed 11 truckloads of medical supplies
through a border crossing specially opened by Israel.
STORES BUZZING AGAIN
Food stocks stayed stable during the fighting in Gaza, where
international food aid and imports are critical. The main
commercial crossing, Kerem Shalom, was shut on Tuesday after it
was hit by mortars, but has since resumed operations.
Cocoa Puffs cereal, potato chips and pasta of all kinds
piled the shelves of supermarkets, but the aisles were devoid of
customers who chose to stay home as Israeli drones and distant
airstrikes shook the air before the ceasefire took effect.
Gaza farmers, fisherman and traders were especially
hard-pressed by the violence, as many skipped work for the last
week to dodge the bombs. But not everyone did so.
As Tamer Bashier, 31, an impoverished produce vendor
ventured out by motor rickshaw to replenish his stocks on
Tuesday, he was killed in an Israeli air strike, said the Ma'an
Development centre, a local aid organisation linked to Oxfam.
Now safe to travel, Gaza's streets are packed.
The al-Qishawi supermarket in downtown Gaza city, derelict
just hours before, teemed with families on Thursday morning as
stock clerks wheeled carts of canned beans down the aisles.
"Do you see how things changed for us so totally," Hussein
Qishawi beamed, waving groceries past the check-out scanner.
"Yesterday people were stuck in their houses, and when they
came, they bought enough to last them for days. Now we're almost
back to normal, thank God."