By Dan Williams
| JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM May 6 A senior Israeli official
accused Google on Monday of setting back Middle East
peace hopes by putting the name "Palestine" under the banner of
its search page for the Palestinian territories. (www.google.ps)
Palestinians hailed Google's move as a virtual victory on
the long path to the state they seek in the West Bank, East
Jerusalem and Gaza Strip, which Israel seized in the 1967 war.
With bilateral negotiations stalled for 2-1/2 years over
Jewish settlement building, the Palestinians have campaigned for
foreign recognition of statehood, and were upgraded to
"non-member state" at the United Nations in November.
Following the U.N. lead, Google's Palestinian homepage and
other products previously labelled "Palestinian Territories"
were changed on May 1 to read "Palestine".
"I think that the Google decision from the last few days is
very, very problematic," said Deputy Israeli Foreign Minister
Zeev Elkin, a confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"When a company like Google comes along and supports this
line, it actually pushes peace further away, pushes away
negotiations, and creates among the Palestinian leadership the
illusion that in this manner they can achieve the result," he
told Israel's Army Radio.
"Without direct negotiation with us, nothing will happen."
A Google spokesman in Israel referred Reuters to a statement
from last week in which it said: "We are following the lead of
the U.N. ... and other international organizations."
Israel was furious at the U.N. upgrade last November, which
was opposed by the United States but passed by an overwhelming
majority, and reacted by withholding Palestinian government
funds and announcing more settlement building.
An adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas described
the move as a "victory for Palestine and a step toward its
liberation".
Google had "put Palestine on the Internet map, making it a
geographical reality", the adviser, Sabri Saidam, told the
official news agency WAFA, adding that the Palestinians had
invited Google's cartographers to come and gather more data for
their online maps.
Google Maps currently shows little or no detail for major
Palestinian towns such as Nablus and Ramallah, while many Jewish
West Bank settlements have streets and parks clearly labelled.
Saidam said Israeli opposition to Google's new rubric was
rooted in fear that "the recognition will destroy Israel's
concept of 'Judea and Samaria'" - the biblical names that the
Jewish state uses for the West Bank.
(Additional reporting by Ali Sawafta in Ramallah; Editing by
Kevin Liffey)