By Saleh Salem
GAZA, June 23 Israeli air strikes on Hamas
security targets in Gaza killed two Palestinians and wounded 30
people on Saturday, medical officials in the Islamist-ruled
territory said, while heavier rocket fire by militants wounded
an Israeli man.
The escalating violence undermined a shaky truce brokered by
Egypt on Wednesday, which sought to calm the latest flare-up in
fighting that began on Monday when an Israeli man and two gunmen
were killed in a raid launched from Egypt's Sinai desert.
One of the victims was a Palestinian man killed in an
Israeli air strike which targeted a motorcycle near a building
in Gaza City, Hamas medical officials said. Ten other people
were wounded in that attack.
In an earlier strike, a Palestinian militant from a pro-al
Qaeda Salafist group was killed in northern Gaza, the officials
said. Israel confirmed both strikes, but denied a report a
six-year-old Palestinian boy had died in a separate air strike.
The Israeli strikes followed the fiercest rocket attacks on
its territory in six days of fighting. Shrapnel from a rocket
fired into the Israeli town of Sderot wounded an Israeli man in
the neck just as he was trying to enter a concrete shelter.
After a relatively calm period, more than 150 rockets have
been fired into Israel in the past week, the military said.
At least 15 rockets were fired at Israel on Saturday, nearly
three times as many as the previous day, and at least six others
were intercepted by the Israeli missile defence system, the
military said.
Israel's military chiefs scheduled urgent consultations to
weigh a "course of action", a military spokeswoman said. Israeli
authorities also urged the roughly one million Israelis who live
in the south to stay indoors or close to fortified shelters.
"Israel cannot be silent in the face of the recent days'
events," Civil Defence Minister Matan Vilnai said in remarks
released by his office.
"We regard Hamas as fully responsible for everything that is
happening in the Gaza area. Israel is acting, and will continue
to act, with a strong hand against those terrorists who want to
escalate the situation in the area," Vilnai said.
HAMAS VOWS TO 'SMASH' ISRAEL
Hamas's military wing, which had not claimed responsibility
for any of the rocket fire in the past few days, said it was
"ready to smash the Israeli arrogance in response to its
aggression".
Hamas medical officials said a six-year-old Palestinian boy
had been killed in an air strike and a that a baby had been hurt
in a separate strike near the Egyptian border.
Israel denied involvement in hurting either of the children.
Lieutenant Colonel Avital Leibovich, an Israeli military
spokeswoman, said on Twitter that the report of Israeli
responsibility for the death of the six-year-old was the result
of "false rumours" and that the boy had died due to an explosion
of ordnance belonging to Palestinian militants.
Another Israeli military spokeswoman said she had no report
of any air strikes in Rafah, where the baby was reported to have
been hurt.
Israel confirmed its aircraft had struck three militant
targets in Gaza in at least two predawn raids.
Nobody in Gaza claimed responsibility for firing rockets at
Israel, but a security source said the missiles had been
launched by members of the Salafi, two of whose militants were
killed in Israeli raids on Friday.
Israel blamed the Salafis for Monday's cross-border raid
from Egypt, after which Israel launched punitive air strikes on
nearby Gaza, killing 11 Palestinians, many of them militants but
also a 14-year-old boy.
Hamas militants had conditionally pledged to adhere to the
truce brokered by Egypt if Israel also held fire. Israel never
formally commented on the deal but its officials had pledged to
respond to any rocket fire from Gaza.
Cairo has brokered such deals in the past and stepped in
this time fearing the violence, which coincided with a keenly
contested presidential race in Egypt, could spiral out of
control.
(Additional reporting by Dan Williams in Jerusalem; Writing by
Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo and Andrew
Osborn)