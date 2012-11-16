* Two Gaza missiles crash near Tel Aviv, shocking residents
* Conflict escalates, 19 Palestinians, three Israelis dead
* Egyptian leaders to explore chances for Israel-Hamas truce
* U.S. calls on Hamas acquaintances to press for ceasefire
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA, Nov 16 Egypt's prime minister prepared to
visit the Gaza Strip on Friday in an unprecedented display of
solidarity with Hamas militants embroiled in a new escalation of
conflict with Israel that risks spiralling into all-out war.
Two rockets from Gaza crashed near Tel Aviv in the first
such attack on Israel's commercial capital for 20 years. One
fell into the Mediterranean Sea and the other in an uninhabited
part of one of the Tel Aviv suburbs south of the city.
Two days of Israeli air strikes have killed 19 Palestinians,
including seven militants and 12 civilians, among them six
children and a pregnant woman. A Hamas rocket killed three
Israelis in the town of Kiryat Malachi on Thursday morning.
The latest upsurge in a long-running conflict came on
Wednesday when Israel killed Hamas's military mastermind, Ahmed
Al-Jaabari, in a precision air strike on his car. Israel then
began shelling the coastal enclave from land, air and sea.
Israel says its offensive responded to increasing missile
salvoes from Gaza. Its bombing has not yet reached the
saturation level seen before it last invaded Gaza in 2008, but
Israeli officials have said a ground assault remains possible.
The Gaza conflagration has stoked the flames of a Middle
East ablaze with two years of Arab popular revolution and a
civil war in Syria that threatens to spread further afield.
Israeli warplanes bombed targets in and around Gaza City,
rattling tall buildings. In a hint of escalation, the spokesman
for Israel's military said it had received the green light to
call in up to 30,000 reserve troops.
Egypt's new Islamist President, Mohamed Mursi, viewed by
Hamas as a protector, led a chorus of denunciation of the
Israeli strikes by allies of the Palestinians.
Mursi's prime minister, Hisham Kandil, is to visit Gaza on
Friday with other Egyptian officials in a show of support for
the enclave, an Egyptian cabinet official said. Israel promised
that the delegation would come to no harm.
An Egyptian government source, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said officials accompanying Kandil would explore the
possibility of brokering a ceasefire.
Mursi faces domestic pressure to act tough. But Egypt gets
$1.3 billion a year in U.S. military aid and looks to Washington
for help with its ailing economy, constraining Mursi despite his
need to show Egyptians that his policies differ from those of
his U.S.-backed predecessor Hosni Mubarak.
TEL AVIV TARGETED
Air raid sirens sent residents running for shelter in Tel
Aviv, a Mediterranean city that has not been hit by a rocket
since the 1991 Gulf War when it was targeted by Saddam Hussein's
Iraq.
The Tel Aviv metropolitan area is home to more than 3
million people, more than 40 percent of Israel's population.
"This escalation will exact a price that the other side will
have to pay," Barak said in a television broadcast shortly after
the strike.
But an Israeli cabinet statement on Wednesday spoke only of
"improving" national security - acknowledgement that the Jewish
state has no illusions about crushing the militants once and for
all.
Speaking at the same time in Gaza, Hamas leader Haniyeh
urged Egypt to do more to help the Palestinians.
"We call upon the brothers in Egypt to take the measures
that will deter this enemy," the Hamas prime minister said.
The resurgent conflict will be the biggest test yet of
Mursi's commitment to Egypt's 1979 peace treaty with Israel,
which the West views as the bedrock of Middle East peace.
Cairo recalled its ambassador from Israel on Wednesday.
Israel's ambassador left Cairo on what was called a routine home
visit; Israel said its embassy would remain open.
The Muslim Brotherhood, which brought Mursi to power in an
election after the downfall of Hosni Mubarak, has called for a
"Day of Rage" in Arab capitals on Friday. The Brotherhood is
seen as the spiritual mentors of Hamas.
The Israeli army said 300 targets were hit in Gaza,
including more than 130 militant rocket launchers. It said more
than 270 rockets had struck Israel since the start of the
operation, with its Iron Dome interceptor system shooting down
more than 130 rockets bound for residential areas.
Expecting days or more of fighting and almost inevitable
civilian casualties, Israeli warplanes dropped leaflets in Gaza
advising residents to stay away from Hamas and other militants.
DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS
The United States has asked countries that have contact with
Hamas to urge the Islamist movement to stop its recent rocket
attacks from Gaza, a White House adviser said.
"We've ... urged those that have a degree of influence with
Hamas, such as Turkey, and Egypt and some of our European
partners, to use that influence to urge Hamas to de-escalate,"
Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser, said in a
conference call with reporters.
French President Francois Hollande began talks with Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other world leaders in an
attempt to avert an escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip,
Prime Minister Jean-Francois Ayrault said.
British Prime Minister David Cameron spoke to Netanyahu too,
saying Hamas bore the principal responsibility for the crisis.
Israel's sworn enemy Iran, which supports and arms Hamas,
condemned the Israeli offensive as "organised terrorism".
Lebanon's Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia Hezbollah,
which has its own rockets aimed at the Jewish state, denounced
strikes on Gaza as "criminal aggression", but held its fire.
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemned Israel's
action.