* Two Gaza missiles crash near Tel Aviv, shocking residents
* Conflict escalates, 19 Palestinians, three Israelis dead
* U.S. calls on Hamas acquaintances to press for ceasefire
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA, Nov 16 Israel will suspend military action
in the Gaza Strip on Friday during a short visit to the
Palestinian territory by Egypt's prime minister, Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
In an unprecedented display of solidarity with Hamas
militants embroiled in a conflict that risks spiralling into
all-out war, Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Kandil will spend
three hours in the enclave.
Sources said he would explore the possibility of brokering a
ceasefire amid news that Israel was calling up thousands of
reservists ahead of a possible ground invasion.
Netanyahu agreed to an Egyptian request to "cease all
offensive operations" during the visit, a senior government
official said, on the condition Hamas held its fire.
On Thursday evening, two rockets from Gaza crashed near Tel
Aviv in the first such attack on Israel's commercial capital in
20 years. One fell into the Mediterranean Sea and the other in
an uninhabited part of one of a suburb south of the city.
Two days of Israeli air strikes have killed 19 Palestinians,
including seven militants and 12 civilians, among them six
children and a pregnant woman. A Hamas rocket killed three
Israelis in the town of Kiryat Malachi on Thursday morning.
The latest upsurge in the long-running conflict came on
Wednesday when Israel killed Hamas' military mastermind, Ahmed
Al-Jaabari, in a precision air strike on his car. Israel then
began shelling the coastal enclave from land, air and sea.
Israel says its offensive responded to increasing missile
salvoes from Gaza. Its bombing has not yet reached the
saturation level seen before it last invaded Gaza in 2008, but
Israeli officials have said a ground assault remains possible.
The Gaza conflagration has stoked the flames of a Middle
East ablaze with two years of Arab popular revolution and a
civil war in Syria that threatens to spread farther afield.
Israeli warplanes bombed targets in and around Gaza City,
rattling tall buildings. In a hint of escalation, the spokesman
for Israel's military said it had received the green light to
call in up to 30,000 reserve troops.
Egypt's new Islamist president, Mohamed Mursi, viewed by
Hamas as a protector, led a chorus of denunciation of the
Israeli strikes by allies of the Palestinians.
Mursi faces domestic pressure to act tough. But Egypt gets
$1.3 billion a year in U.S. military aid and looks to Washington
for help with its ailing economy, constraining Mursi despite his
need to show Egyptians that his policies differ from those of
his U.S.-backed predecessor, Hosni Mubarak.
TEL AVIV TARGETED
Air raid sirens sent residents running for shelter in Tel
Aviv, a Mediterranean city that has not been hit by a rocket
since the 1991 Gulf War, when it was targeted by Saddam
Hussein's Iraq.
The Tel Aviv metropolitan area is home to more than 3
million people, more than 40 percent of Israel's population.
"This escalation will exact a price that the other side will
have to pay," Israeli Defense Minister Ehud Barak said in a
television broadcast shortly after the strike.
But an Israeli Cabinet statement on Wednesday spoke only of
"improving" national security - acknowledgement that the Jewish
state had no illusions about crushing the militants once and for
all.
Speaking at the same time in Gaza, Hamas leader Ismail
Haniyeh urged Egypt to do more to help the Palestinians.
"We call upon the brothers in Egypt to take the measures
that will deter this enemy," the Hamas prime minister said.
The resurgent conflict will be the biggest test yet of
Mursi's commitment to Egypt's 1979 peace treaty with Israel,
which the West views as the bedrock of Middle East peace.
Cairo recalled its ambassador from Israel on Wednesday.
Israel's ambassador left Cairo on what was called a routine home
visit. Israel said its embassy would remain open.
The Muslim Brotherhood, which brought Mursi to power in an
election after the downfall of Mubarak, has called for a "Day of
Rage" in Arab capitals on Friday. The Brotherhood is seen as the
spiritual mentor of Hamas.
The Israeli army said 450 targets have been hit in Gaza,
including 150 militant rocket launchers in the past night alone.
It said more than 300 rockets had struck Israel since the start
of the operation, with its Iron Dome interceptor system shooting
down more than 130 rockets bound for residential areas.
Expecting days or more of fighting and almost inevitable
civilian casualties, Israeli warplanes dropped leaflets in Gaza
advising residents to stay away from Hamas and other militants.
DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS
U.N. diplomats said Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon would head
to Israel and Egypt next week to try to mediate a ceasefire,
although they gave no further details.
The United States has asked countries that have contact with
Hamas to urge the Islamist movement to stop its recent rocket
attacks from Gaza, a White House adviser said.
"We've ... urged those that have a degree of influence with
Hamas, such as Turkey and Egypt and some of our European
partners, to use that influence to urge Hamas to de-escalate,"
Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser, said in a
conference call with reporters.
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said in an interview
with Voice of America: "I understand the reasons Israel is doing
what they're doing. They've been the target of missiles coming
in from Gaza ... ."
He added, "Our hope is that in striking back that they can
minimize the civilian deaths that are likely to occur."
French President Francois Hollande began talks with Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other world leaders in an
attempt to avert an escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip,
Prime Minister Jean-Francois Ayrault said.
British Prime Minister David Cameron spoke to Netanyahu too,
saying Hamas bore the principal responsibility for the crisis.
Israel's sworn enemy Iran, which supports and arms Hamas,
condemned the Israeli offensive as "organised terrorism."
Lebanon's Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia Hezbollah,
which has its own rockets aimed at the Jewish state, denounced
strikes on Gaza as "criminal aggression," but held its fire.
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemned Israel's
action.