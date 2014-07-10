PARIS, July 10 French President Francois
Hollande is concerned by the worsening crisis in Israel and
Gaza, his office said on Thursday, calling for the escalation in
violence to end and both sides to guarantee the safety of
civilians.
"President Hollande expressed his concern regarding the
situation in Gaza and regretted that the current military
operations had caused numerous Palestinian victims," his office
said after Hollande spoke by phone to Palestinian Authority
president Mahmoud Abbas.
"The safety of all civilian populations must be guaranteed
and the escalation must end. Everything must be done to restore
the 2012 ceasefire," the statement said.
(Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)