* Militants warn they will fire rockets at Israel's main
airport
* Netanyahu does not rule out ground invasion into Gaza
* 106 Palestinians, many civilians, killed in Israeli
strikes
* Gaza militants fire rocket salvoes deep into Israel
By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Ori Lewis
GAZA/JERUSALEM, July 12 An airstrike outside a
family home early Saturday pushed the Palestinian death toll
past 100 in four days of cross-border fighting as Israel showed
no sign of pausing despite international pressure to negotiate a
ceasefire with the militants.
Asked if Israel might move from the mostly aerial attacks
of the past four days into a ground war in Gaza to stop militant
rocket fire, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu replied, "We are
weighing all possibilities and preparing for all possibilities."
"No international pressure will prevent us from acting with
all power," he told reporters in Tel Aviv a day after a
telephone conversation with U.S. President Barack Obama about
the worst flare-up in Israeli-Palestinian violence in almost two
years.
On Friday Washington affirmed Israel's right to defend
itself in a statement from the Pentagon. But Defence Secretary
Chuck Hagel told Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Ya'alon he was
concerned "about the risk of further escalation and emphasized
the need for all sides to do everything they can to protect
civilian lives and restore calm."
An Israeli airstrike killed five youths and wounded 15
people outside a family home in the Jabalya refugee camp in the
northern Gaza Strip early on Saturday, witnesses and medical
officials told Reuters.
A rocket seriously wounded one person and injured another
seven Israelis when a fuel tanker was hit at a service station
in Ashdod, 30 km (20 miles) north of Gaza. Palestinian militants
warned international airlines they would fire rockets at Tel
Aviv's main airport.
Medical officials in Gaza said at least 75 civilians,
including 23 children, were among 106 people killed in the
aerial bombardments that Israel began on Tuesday. They included
12 killed on Friday.
Among the dead was a man described by Palestinian officials
as a doctor and pharmacist. A 4-year-old boy was killed when a
neighbour's house was targeted by an Israeli raid, a Palestinian
hospital official said. Two other people aged 70 and 80 were
killed in a missile strike elsewhere in Gaza, the Palestinian
Heath Ministry said.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged the United Nations
Security Council to order an immediate truce.
But Israel said it was determined to end cross-border rocket
attacks that intensified last month after its forces arrested
hundreds of activists from the Islamist Hamas movement in the
occupied West Bank following the abduction there of three Jewish
teenagers who were later found killed. A Palestinian youth was
killed in Jerusalem in a suspected Israeli revenge attack.
Israel's campaign "will continue until we are certain that
quiet returns to Israeli citizens," Netanyahu said. Israel had
attacked more than 1,000 targets in Gaza and there were "more to
go."
Israel's military commander, Lieutenant-General Benny Gantz,
said his forces were ready to act as needed - an indication of a
readiness to send in tanks and other ground troops, as Israel
last did for two weeks in early 2009.
"We are in the midst of an assault and we are prepared to
expand it as much as is required, to wherever is required, with
whatever force will be required and for as long as will be
required," Gantz told reporters.
Western-backed Abbas, who is based in the West Bank and
agreed a power-sharing deal with Gaza's dominant Hamas in April
after years of feuding, called for international help: "The
Palestinian leadership urges the Security Council to quickly
issue a clear condemnation of this Israeli aggression and impose
a commitment of a mutual ceasefire immediately," he said.
RACE FOR SHELTER
After the failure of the latest U.S.-brokered peace talks
with Israel, Abbas's accord with Hamas angered Israel.
The rocket salvoes by the hardline movement and its allies,
some striking more than 100 km (60 miles) from Gaza, have killed
no one so far, due in part to interception by Israel's
partly-U.S. funded Iron Dome aerial defence system.
But racing for shelter had become a routine for hundreds of
thousands of Israelis and their leaders have hinted they could
order troops into the Gaza Strip, a 40-km sliver of coastline
that is home to nearly 2 million people. Some 20,000 reservists
have already been mobilised, the army says.
Hamas's armed wing said it would fire rockets at Tel Aviv's
Ben-Gurion international airport and warned airlines not to fly
to Israel's main gateway to the world.
The airport has been fully operational since the Israeli
offensive began and international airlines have continued to fly
in, with no reports of rockets from Gaza - largely inaccurate
projectiles - landing anywhere near the facility, inland of the
coastal metropolis. It is within an area covered by Iron Dome.
LEBANESE ROCKETS
Fire was also exchanged across Israel's northern border.
Lebanese security sources said two rockets were fired into
northern Israel on Friday but they did not know who had fired
them. Israel responded with artillery fire. Palestinian groups
in Lebanon have often fired rockets into Israel in the past.
Lebanese security forces arrested a Lebanese man suspected
of firing the rockets with two Palestinians, the national news
agency said. The Israeli military said they caused no damage.
Palestinians said Israeli tanks fired shells east of Rafah,
ships shelled a security compound in the city of Gaza and
aircraft bombed positions near the Egyptian and Israeli borders.
The offensive is the deadliest since November 2012, when
around 180 Palestinians and six Israelis were killed during an
Israeli air campaign to punish Hamas for missile attacks. That
conflict was eventually halted with mediation from Egypt, which
was then governed by Hamas's Muslim Brotherhood allies.
But Egypt, now ruled by the Brotherhood's enemies, is today
locked in a feud with Hamas over the group's alleged support for
militants in Egypt's Sinai desert - something Hamas denies.
Cairo said on Friday its "intensive efforts" with all sides to
end the warfare has met only "intransigence and stubbornness".
Izzat El-Risheq, a Hamas official told Arab television
Al-Hadath "there are efforts for a ceasefire," but demanded
Israel stop its offensive before any deal could be reached.
If Israel launches a ground invasion of Gaza, it would be
the first since a three-week war in the winter of 2008-09, when
some 1,400 Palestinians and 13 Israelis were killed.
The Israeli military said some 550 projectiles have been
fired at Israel since Tuesday and that it had targeted some 210
sites in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, among them
"long-range rocket launchers, Hamas leadership facilities and
terror and smuggling tunnels."
An anti-tank rocket fired near the Gaza border wounded two
Israeli soldiers on Friday, and Israel said it had targeted
seven Hamas militants accused of involvement in rocket attacks.
