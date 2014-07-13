* Israel says Navy commandos raid Gaza rocket launch site
* Hamas says prevented commandos from landing
* Foreign pressure mounts for ceasefire
* Rockets from Lebanon fired into northern Israel
By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Ari Rabinovitch
GAZA/JERUSALEM, July 13 Israeli navy commandos
clashed with Hamas gunmen during a raid on the coast of the Gaza
Strip on Sunday, the first such gunfight of a six-day Israeli
offensive on the territory aimed at stopping Palestinian rocket
fire.
The Israeli force was attacking a site in northern Gaza used
to launch long-range rockets when it came under fire, a military
statement said. The commandos returned fire and managed to hit
the launch site, the statement said, adding that four soldiers
were lightly wounded in the clash.
Hamas said its fighters had fired at the Israeli force
offshore, preventing them from landing.
Israel says a ground invasion of Gaza remains an option, and
it has already mobilized about 20,000 reservists to do so, but
most attacks have so far been from the air, hitting some 1,200
targets in the territory.
The Islamist group Hamas, which dominates Gaza, has fired
hundreds of rockets into Israel, striking deeper in the country
than ever before.
The cross-border violence shows no signs of abating despite
mounting international pressure on both sides to end the
violence. The U.N. Security Council called for a cessation of
hostilities and Western Foreign Ministers were due to meet on
Sunday to discuss the need for a ceasefire.
Still sirens went off throughout the night in Israel,
sending residents running for safe rooms and bomb shelters.
Israeli aircraft carried out a series of attacks in Gaza,
including against a police headquarters and a security compound,
Palestinian officials said.
A woman and a three-year-old girl were killed in the air
strikes, officials said, bringing the six-day Palestinian death
toll to 149, many of them civilians.
Israel says Hamas puts innocent Gazans in harm's way by
placing weaponry and gunmen in residential areas. A senior
Israeli military officer said aircraft had aborted "hundreds" of
strikes to avoid collateral damage and that targets bombed were
meant to impact Hamas fire capacity.
No Israeli has been killed by the cascade of Hamas rockets,
many of which were shot down above Israeli towns by Iron Dome, a
partly U.S.-funded interceptor system. Israel rushed an eighth
Iron Dome into service on Saturday to counter
stronger-than-expected rocket fire from Gaza.
Fire was also exchanged across Israel's northern border.
Rockets fired late on Saturday from Lebanon hit Israel, and
the military said it responded with artillery fire at the source
of the launch.
Southern Lebanon is a stronghold of Hezbollah, a Shi'ite
Muslim group that battled Israel seven years ago and is engaged
in Syria's civil war in support of President Bashar al-Assad;
but there are also Palestinian groups in the same area.
Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket fire from
Lebanon, though it was unclear what kind of influence or
presence the Islamist group had there.
(Editing by Michael Perry)