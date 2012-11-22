ISLAMABAD Nov 22 Iran's president welcomed the
ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, but expressed reservations
about its effectiveness, said a Pakistani television station,
which interviewed him on Thursday.
"President (Mahmoud) Ahmadinejad said the cruelty in Gaza
should unite Muslims. He said he welcomes the ceasefire between
Hamas and Israel, but he seems to not be very optimistic about
the ceasefire," a TV anchor for the station said.
A ceasefire between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers took hold
on Thursday after eight days of conflict, although deep mistrust
on both sides cast doubt on how long the Egyptian-sponsored deal
can last.