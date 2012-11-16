Nov 16 Iraq's envoy to the Arab League said it
would invite Arab states to use oil as a weapon to press for a
halt to Israeli attacks on Gaza, but later appeared to withdraw
the remark, saying Baghdad would make no particular proposal to
a League meeting.
"The Iraqi representative to the Arab League Qais el-Azzawy
denies that there is a proposal by Iraq to the Arab foreign
ministers meeting tomorrow (Saturday) that will specifically
look into the Israeli aggression on Gaza," Azzawy said in a
statement emailed to Reuters by a media assistant.
Azzawy had earlier told reporters in Cairo, the Arab League
headquarters: "Iraq will invite (Arab) ministers to use the
weapon of oil, with the aim of asserting real pressure on the
United States and whoever stands with Israel.
He continued: "The economic weapon is the strongest one to
be put into effect now, to assure (we are) standing by the
Palestinian people, in light of there being no military power
that can stand in the face of Israel at the present time."
He spoke a day after Lebanese Hezbollah militant leader
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah urged Arab states to use all political
means possible, including raising oil prices, to end Israeli
attacks on Gaza, suggesting this could be as effective as
military action against the Jewish state.
Twenty-two Palestinians and three Israelis have been killed
in three days of Israeli bombardments and Palestinian rocket
salvoes into Israel, escalating a long-running conflict between
Islamist Hamas militants ruling Gaza and the Jewish state.
Fighting intensified after Israel killed the Hamas military
commander in an air strike on his car, following weeks of
increased rocket fire from Gaza militants into Israel.