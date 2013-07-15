By Arshad Mohammed
WASHINGTON, July 15 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry will discuss his effort to revive Israeli-Palestinian
peace talks with Arab officials in Jordan on Wednesday,
according to the State Department, which declined to comment on
whether a resumption may be at hand.
Kerry will leave Washington on Monday night to fly to Amman
to see officials from Jordan and the Arab League, which put
forward a peace proposal in 2002 that offered full Arab
recognition of Israel if it gave up land seized in a 1967 war
and accepted a "just solution" for Palestinian refugees.
There is deep skepticism among diplomats and Middle East
analysts that the Israelis and Palestinians are likely to resume
peace talks. Some regard the issue as a sideshow to Syria's
civil war, the Egyptian army's overthrow of President Mohamed
Mursi and Iran's suspected efforts to develop a nuclear weapon.
Still, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki sounded an
optimistic note about the chances for peace even though she, and
another senior U.S. official, declined to say whether or not
Kerry's upcoming trip might be decisive.
"The secretary would not be going back to the region if he
did not feel there was an opportunity (for) taking steps forward
in providing an update to representatives of the Arab League ...
but beyond that I don't have any announcements or predictions to
make," Psaki said in a news briefing.
She said Kerry was likely to discuss Syria's civil war,
which has dragged on for more than two years, with the Arab
officials. He was also ready to talk about the current visit to
Egypt by his deputy, William Burns.
A Palestinian official told Reuters in Ramallah that
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas would see Kerry in Amman on
Tuesday or Wednesday to discuss his drive to resume peace talks.
Psaki declined to comment on whether Kerry would meet
Palestinian or Israeli officials, or on speculation that peace
talks, which collapsed in 2010, might be close to resuming.
KERRY UPBEAT ON LAST TRIP
Kerry is embarking on his sixth peace-making journey to the
region since he took office on Feb. 1 and his first foreign trip
since his wife suffered a seizure on July 7. Some observers saw
this as a hint that he may have progress to unveil.
Kerry ended his last trip on an upbeat note, saying he
believed "with a little more work the start of final status
negotiations could be within reach" before departing Israel on
June 30, leaving two senior aides behind to continue talks.
"It feels to us that ... he would not be going back so
quickly if it was not to seal the deal. So we feel optimistic,"
said Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of a group called J Street, which
describes itself as a pro-Israel, pro-peace lobby.
Israeli-Palestinian peace-making broke down in a dispute
over building Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and
East Jerusalem, which the Palestinians want for an independent
state.
Abbas has said that, for new talks to be held, Israeli
President Benjamin Netanyahu must freeze the settlements and
recognize the West Bank's boundary before its capture by Israel
in the 1967 Middle East war as the basis for the border of a
future Palestine.
Israel, seeking to keep its settlement blocs under any peace
accord, has balked at those terms.
In Amman, Kerry plans to meet Jordanian King Abdullah and
Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh.
On Wednesday, he was expected to see representatives from
the same Arab League group that he last met on April 29, which
included officials from Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar
and Saudi Arabia, a senior U.S. official told reporters.
Kerry has sought to ensure that any new peace process would
have the backing of the Arab states, who, if they were to offer
Israel a comprehensive peace, hold a powerful card that could
provide an incentive for Israel to compromise.
The core issues that must be settled in the dispute, which
has lasted six decades, include borders, the fate of Palestinian
refugees, the future of Jewish settlements on the West Bank and
the status of Jerusalem.