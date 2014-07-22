FRANKFURT, July 22 Germany's largest airline Deutsche Lufthansa AG said on Tuesday it would suspend flights to Tel Aviv for 36 hours, citing security concerns.

The suspension would also affect its Germanwings, Austrian Airlines and Swiss divisions.

Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. air carriers Delta Air Lines , American Airlines Group and United Airlines halted flights to Israel to ensure passenger safety. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Alison Williams)