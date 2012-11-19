GAZA Nov 19 Israeli missiles blasted a tower block that houses many international media for a second straight day on Monday, targeting a computer shop in the building, witnesses said.

Medics said one person died in the attack while several people were wounded. The dead man was believed to be the owner of the shop located on the third floor of the building.

Witnesses said it was hit by at least three missiles, which sent debris flying into the street below and set the shop ablaze.

The building also houses the offices of Britain's Sky News and Saudi-owned Al Arabiya Channel. Most journalists left the premises on Sunday following the initial strike.

Israel's military said Sunday's attacks, which also saw a nearby media building hit, were pinpoint strikes on Hamas communication devices located on the buildings' roofs.

There was no immediate comment on Monday's blast.

More than 90 Palestinians have died since Israel launched an air campaign last Wednesday with the stated aim of halting militant rocket fire out of the Palestinian enclave. Three Israelis died last Thursday in a rocket hit on their home.

(Reporting by Nidal Almughrabi and Noah Browning; editing by Crispian Balmer)