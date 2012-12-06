BERLIN Dec 6 Germany's Angela Merkel and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to disagree on the question of Israeli plans to build more Jewish settlements, the chancellor said on Thursday.

"We agreed that we disagree on this," Merkel said at a news conference with Netanyahu in Berlin. "We in Germany believe the work on a two-state solution must be continued ... we must keep trying to come to negotiations and one-sided moves should be avoided," she added.