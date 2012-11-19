CAIRO Nov 19 The exiled leader of the Palestinian group Hamas said on Monday that Palestinian weapons had caught Israel "off guard" and said Israel had failed to achieve its objectives in Gaza.

"The weapons of the resistance have caught the enemy off guard," Meshaal told a new conference in Cairo, speaking as Egypt says it could be close to securing a truce between the two sides.

Meshaal said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had requested a truce. "Whoever started the war must end it," Meshaal said.