WRAPUP 1-Warren Buffett says investors should stick with index funds
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chairman Warren Buffett on Saturday ramped up his criticism of Wall Street, saying investors should "stick with low-cost index funds."
JERUSALEM Nov 20 Israel is prepared to escalate its Gaza Strip offensive but would prefer a long-term diplomatic solution to the threat of rockets from the Palestinian enclave, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.
"If there is a possibility of achieving a long-term solution to this problem with diplomatic means, we prefer that," he said in a public statement alongside visiting U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
"But if not, I'm sure you understand that Israel will have to take whatever action is necessary to defend its people."
Clinton said she would work with Israel and Egypt on brokering a truce in Gaza "in the days ahead".
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
BERKSHIRE'S AVERAGE PURCHASE PRICE FOR APPLE SHARES WAS ABOUT $110.17 PER SHARE, ACCORDING TO ANNUAL REPORT