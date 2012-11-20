JERUSALEM Nov 20 Israel wants to find a long-term, diplomatic solution to resolve the Gaza crisis, but will not hesitate to escalate its military campaign against Palestinian militants if needed, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

"If a long-term solution can be put in place through diplomatic means then Israel would be a willing partner to such a solution," Netanyahu said after talks with the U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.

"But if stronger military action proves necessary to stop the constant barrage of rockets, Israel will not hesitate to do what is necessary to defend our people," he added.