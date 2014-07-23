WARSAW, July 23 Polish state airline LOT has suspended its flights to Israel from Warsaw until Monday because of concern for passengers' safety, the airline's spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"This is caused by the tense situation in the region," LOT added in a statement. "The connection will be re-established as soon as possible and when we are sure that our operations are hundred percent safe." (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Erica Billingham)