UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WARSAW, July 23 Polish state airline LOT has suspended its flights to Israel from Warsaw until Monday because of concern for passengers' safety, the airline's spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
"This is caused by the tense situation in the region," LOT added in a statement. "The connection will be re-established as soon as possible and when we are sure that our operations are hundred percent safe." (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Erica Billingham)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders