* "Quartet" criticizes Jewish settlement building
* Group urges donors to meet aid pledges to Palestinians
* U.S. to release $58.6 million despite lawmaker's
objections
By Arshad Mohammed
WASHINGTON, April 11 Middle East peace mediators
on Wednesday criticized Israeli settlement building and called
on donors to meet aid pledges to the Palestinians as they sought
to revive moribund peace talks.
The so-called Quartet - the European Union, Russia, the
United Nations and the United States - said they stood behind
their Sept. 23, 2011 call for the parties to reach a peace deal
by the end of 2012, an objective that seems increasingly remote.
While welcoming plans for the prime ministers of Israel and
the Palestinian Authority to meet later this month, the group
also cited "the increasing fragility of developments on the
ground" and chided Israel for "continued settlement activity."
The Israeli and Palestinian prime ministers plan to meet
later this month but the rare talks may only sharpen differences
that have brought peace negotiations to a standstill.
The Palestinians said they will give Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu a letter spelling out Israel's failure to
implement a 2003 "road map" that includes a halt to settlement
activity as a step towards achieving a final peace agreement.
An Israeli official said Netanyahu would reiterate, at the
meeting with Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad, his call
for peace talks to get under way without any preconditions.
U.S .-sponsored peace negotiations froze in late 2010 after
Netanyahu rejected Palestinian demands that he extend the
10-month partial construction freeze he had imposed at
Washington's behest to coax them into talks.
'INCREASING FRAGILITY'
"The Quartet expressed concern about unilateral and
provocative actions by either party, including continued
settlement activity, which cannot prejudge the outcome of
negotiations, the only way to a just and durable solution to the
conflict," the group said in a written statement.
The group issued the statement after a meeting attended by
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and
European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.
Some 500,000 Israelis live in the West Bank and East
Jerusalem, which are home to 2.5 million Palestinians.
Most world powers deem the Jewish settlements illegal.
Israel, which cites historical and biblical links to those
areas, disputes this and has said it will keep major settlement
blocs under any eventual peace accord.
In their statement, the Quartet urged donors to give $1.1
billion in aid to meet the Palestinian Authority's funding needs
this year.
"The Quartet noted with concern the increasing fragility of
developments on the ground and called on the parties to work
constructively together to take concrete steps to address the
Palestinian Authority's fiscal challenges, preserve and build on
the Palestinian Authority's institutional gains, and expand
economic opportunities for the Palestinian people," it said.
The State Department said it had notified the U.S. Congress
that it plans to release $58.6 million in U.S. economic aid to
the Palestinian Authority, a move taken despite the objections
of a senior Republican lawmaker.
An aide to Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, who chairs
the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said she still objected to
the release of some of the money but that the Obama
administration was overriding her "hold."
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)