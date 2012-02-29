RAMALLAH, West Bank Feb 29 Israeli
soldiers raided a Palestinian television station in
the occupied West Bank on Wednesday and seized broadcast
equipment, computers and files, an employee said.
Ahmed Milhem said soldiers gave no reason for the raid on
privately-owned Watan TV in Ramallah, which began at 0200 a.m.
(1200 GMT) and lasted for three hours.
"They seized computers, broadcast equipment and
administrative files," Milhem told Reuters by telephone. "The
station is now off the air," he added.
An Israeli military spokeswoman said she had no initial
information but was checking for details.
The television station is owned by local non-governmental
organisations and broadcasts local news and cultural and
political programmes over the Internet.
Ramallah is the seat of the Palestinian Authority, which
Israel has accused of not doing enough to fight incitement
against the Jewish state. The Palestinians say Israeli raids
undermine their authority over West Bank areas under their
civilian control.
Israeli-Palestinian peace talks broke down in late 2010 amid
differences over Israel's settlement building and there appears
to be little prospect of them being restarted soon.
(Reporting by Ali Sawafta, writing by Sami Aboudi)