JERUSALEM Nov 16 Israel has started drafting
16,000 reserve troops, the military said on Friday, in a sign
that violence could escalate further with Palestinian militants
in the Gaza Strip.
Israel's two-day assault on Gaza has largely been from the
air, but officials have said a ground incursion could be
necessary to stem rocket fire into southern Israel.
Israel's army would be heavily dependent on reservists to
fight any prolonged war. The military has received a green light
to call in up to 30,000 reserve troops.
The Israeli air strikes have so far killed 19 Palestinians,
including seven militants and 12 civilians, among them six
children and a pregnant woman. A Hamas rocket killed three
Israelis in the town of Kiryat Malachi on Thursday morning.