MOSCOW, July 18 The presidents of Iran and
Russia discussed by telephone on Friday the need for an end to
the conflict in Gaza and renewed Israeli-Palestinian talks, the
Kremlin said.
The conversation between Russia's Vladimir Putin and Iran's
Hassan Rouhani was initiated by Tehran and was prompted by
concerns over the "sharp escalation of the crisis" since Israel
began its land offensive in Gaza, it said.
"Both sides stressed the need for a speedy end to the armed
conflict and the resumption of direct Israeli-Palestinian
negotiations," the Kremlin said. The two leaders also spoke
about negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme, it said.
