By Maayan Lubell
ARIEL, West Bank, Sept 26 An Israeli government
move to upgrade Ariel University Centre in the occupied West
Bank to a full-fledged university has put the 30-year-old school
at the centre of a debate at the core of the Israeli-Palestinian
conflict: how the settlements will figure in defining a future
Palestinian state.
The cabinet decision on Sept. 9, equating it with
universities inside Israel, is another signal from the Israeli
government that it intends to retain control of the area around
Ariel settlement in any future peace pact with the Palestinians.
The decision has come under attack from several directions,
including the Palestinians and international opponents of the
West Bank settlements.
The move would "further entrench the presence of settlements
in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and create an additional
barrier to peace with the Palestinians", British Foreign
Secretary William Hague said.
More than 1,000 Israeli scholars wrote in an open letter
posted on the Internet in February that it was their "duty to
stop the attempt to recruit Israeli academia into the service of
the occupation" and called on the education minister to halt the
upgrade.
In addition, the heads of seven of Israel's eight
universities have petitioned the Supreme Court to stop the
upgrade on grounds it will soak up government funds for top
schools.
The change still needs final approval from Israeli military
authorities in the West Bank, territory captured in a 1967
Middle East war. But officials at the university say that is
just a formality now that the government has given the green
light.
Supporters of the upgrade, including Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu, say it was long overdue.
"Ariel is an inseparable part of the State of Israel and it
will remain an inseparable part of the State of Israel in any
future (peace) agreement, just like the other settlement blocs,"
Netanyahu said before the cabinet vote.
Israel has sent mixed signals in the past over whether the
enclave, with a population of 17,000, would be included in the
major settlement blocs it says will remain in Israeli hands
permanently.
Netanyahu added: "Another university has not been added in
decades. The population of Israel has doubled (since)... There
is a strong desire on the part of young people in Israel to
receive a university education."
VIEW OVER SETTLEMENT, VILLAGES
The West Bank is home to about 340,000 settlers and 2.5
million Palestinians. The settlements, which the World Court has
deemed illegal, were the reason why talks between Israel and the
Palestinians broke down in 2010.
When Chancellor Yigal Cohen-Orgad, then a lawmaker in the
right-wing Likud party now led by Netanyahu, joined a small
group of professors and settler leaders in establishing the
Ariel school in 1982, they had two aims: strengthening Jewish
settlement in the area and meeting a growing demand in Israel
for a university education.
"We wanted to get two birds with one stone," he said.
Israeli governments have expanded the settlements in the
West Bank over the past 40 years while maintaining that their
final status should be determined in a peace agreement with the
Palestinians.
The government of then-Prime Minister Ariel Sharon started
the process toward Ariel college's upgrade to university status
in 2005. Two years later, Sharon's successor, Ehud Olmert,
granted the school the temporary status of "university centre".
Ariel now has 13,000 students and hopes to increase that
number to 20,000 by the year 2025. Its campus, about a 25-minute
drive from Tel Aviv, stretches across hilltops dotted with olive
trees and overlooks Palestinian villages and the high-rise
apartment blocs of Ariel settlement.
"I JUST WANT MY DEGREE"
While geopolitics may have played a part in the foundation
of the school, students and faculty say academics are what
matters to them.
Sitting in the library studying, Dael Danino and Barak
Akerman, two aspiring engineering students, were most concerned
about their coming physics exam.
"The location (of the college) and strengthening settlements
was not a consideration for me," said Akerman, who lives in a
nearby settlement. "I'm not here because of ideals, I just want
my degree."
Danino travels to the university every day from the central
Israeli city of Ramat Gan.
"Turning the university into a college was a professional
move, not a political one," he said.
Dr. Alex Schechter, head of the biological chemistry
department, said the college faculty came from across the
political spectrum.
"The only thing that unites us is that we want to advance
science," he said in his laboratory, surrounded by computers,
test tubes and busy researchers in white lab coats.
"My presence here has no (political) goal. The science I do
here is the same I'd be doing anywhere else."
For other academics, concern over upgrading Ariel is focused
on having to share another piece of the government funding pie
and whether Ariel is academically qualified to be a university.
Professor Rivka Carmi, head of Ben-Gurion University in
southern Israel, said funding for Ariel would ultimately come at
the expense of other universities' research and teaching.
"Upgrading this institution cheapens the term 'research
university' and the criteria for such status," she said in an
email exchange.
Ariel rejected such accusations in a statement in August
responding to the Supreme Court petition, and said that the
"cartel of university heads" was scared of losing its monopoly.
PALESTINIANS CALL FOR BOYCOTT
Cohen-Orgad said that about 5 percent of Ariel's budget
comes from donations. Those include contributions from prominent
Israeli businessmen and private foreign donors.
One contributor is Irving Moskowitz, a Florida bingo magnate
known for his financial support of Jewish settlers. The school
did not provide details about the size of Moskowitz's donations,
but its media school is named after him.
Ariel officials said the rest of the budget comes from the
government and from companies that fund joint research and
development projects.
About 15 percent of its students come from Jewish
settlements, the institution said. Most commute from inside
Israel and more than five percent are Israeli Arabs.
On Sept 13 the Palestinian Higher Education Office condemned
the government decision to upgrade Ariel and called on
universities worldwide to boycott it.
"The so-called university in the illegal Ariel settlement,
as with any other settlement or settlement product, should be
diplomatically, financially and academically rejected and
isolated," a ministry statement said.
Cohen-Orgad said he was not concerned by such a call,
although Ariel researchers are already effectively barred from
applying for grants by some foundations that will not give money
to Israeli research conducted in the West Bank.
He said the collaborative ties Ariel has maintained with
universities and researchers around the world would continue.
"If they cooperated with us when we were a college and while
we are a temporarily accredited university, do you think it will
make a difference to them if we will be called Ariel University?
Collaboration between scientists and institutions is based on a
shared scientific interest," he said.