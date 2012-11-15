BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TEL AVIV Nov 15 A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck Israel's largest city, Tel Aviv on Thursday, but there were no casualties, Army Radio said.
Air raid sirens sent the city's residents running for shelter in the first reported rocket attack on Israel's commercial centre since the 1991 Gulf war.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.