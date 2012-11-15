JERUSALEM Nov 15 Defence Minister Ehud Barak, signaling stronger Israeli military action against Palestinian militants, said on Thursday they would be made to pay a price for firing rockets toward Tel Aviv.

"This escalation will exact a price that the other side will have to pay," Barak said in broadcast remarks after rockets were fired toward Israel's commercial capital in attacks that caused no damage or casualties.

An Israeli security source said one rocket, which triggered air raid sirens in Tel Aviv, landed in the sea. The military said another rocket fired at central Israel struck an uninhabited area in the Tel Aviv suburb of Rishon Lezion.