BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
GAZA Nov 15 The Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad said on Thursday it had fired a rocket that reportedly hit Israel's commercial centre Tel Aviv.
The group, based in the Gaza Strip, said it had fired a Fajr 5 rocket. "We have widened the range of the battle to reach Tel Aviv and what is coming will be greater," it said in a statement.
Minutes earlier, sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Israel's Army Radio reported a missile strike.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.