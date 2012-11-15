BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
JERUSALEM Nov 15 A rocket fired at Tel Aviv from the Gaza Strip on Thursday landed in the sea, an Israeli security source said.
Air raid sirens sounded in Israel's commercial centre during the evening rush hour, sending commuters scurrying from buses to seek shelter, and an explosion was heard.
Israel's chief military spokesman said no rocket had struck the city. A security source said it fell into the Mediterranean.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.