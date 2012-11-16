UNITED NATIONS Nov 16 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon on Friday called on Israel and Hamas to "stop this
dangerous escalation" in the Gaza Strip to avoid further
bloodshed in Israel and the Palestinian territories, Ban's
spokesman said.
"The Secretary-General is extremely concerned about the
continued violence in Gaza and Israel, and deeply worried by the
rising cost in terms of civilian lives," U.N. spokesman Martin
Nesirky said. "Rocket attacks are unacceptable and must stop at
once. Israel must exercise maximum restraint."
Nesirky added that Ban "plans to visit the region shortly."
U.N. diplomats have said that Ban will visit Israel and Egypt
next week.