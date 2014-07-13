UNITED NATIONS, July 13 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon expressed alarm on Sunday that hostilities in and
around the Gaza Strip appeared to be worsening, warning that an
Israeli ground offensive would "undoubtedly increase the death
toll and exacerbate civilian suffering in the Gaza Strip."
Ban reiterated his call for an end to the fighting, which he
said had "grave implications for the safety of both Israeli and
Palestinian civilians," his press office said in a statement.
The U.N. Security Council called on Saturday for a
ceasefire.
"The Secretary-General does not believe that what is
inherently a longstanding, serious political dispute between
Israelis and Palestinians can be resolved via military means by
either side," the statement said.
Thousands fled their homes in a Gaza Strip town on Sunday
after Israel warned them to leave before it attacked
rocket-launching sites, on the sixth day of an offensive that
Palestinian officials said had killed at least 160 people.
Militants in Hamas-ruled Gaza kept up rocket salvoes deep
into the Jewish state as the worst bout of Israel-Palestinian
bloodshed in two years showed no signs of abating, and Western
foreign ministers said a ceasefire was an urgent priority.
Ban said indiscriminate firing of rockets on Israeli
civilian targets by Hamas was a violation of international law
and that he was "deeply worried about the impact on Palestinian
families of Israeli military action."
"Too many Palestinian civilians have been killed, and any
Israeli ground offensive will undoubtedly increase the death
toll and exacerbate civilian suffering in the Gaza Strip," the
statement said.
"The Secretary-General feels a sense of responsibility for
the Palestinians who, especially in the Gaza Strip, have long
been denied the sense of freedom and dignity that they deserve,"
it said, adding that Ban "remains engaged with both sides to
urge de-escalation and an end to violence."
"He strongly believes that it is in the interest of both
sides that steps toward dangerous escalation be replaced with
immediate measures to end the fighting, thus preventing further
casualties and greater risks to regional peace and security,"
the statement said. "He demands both sides move in this
direction now."
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Peter Cooney)