UNITED NATIONS, July 20 The U.N. Security
Council will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday night, said
diplomats, to discuss almost two weeks of fighting between
Israel and the Islamist Hamas group in the Palestinian Gaza
Strip that has cost more than 400 lives.
Jordan requested the meeting after more than 60 Palestinians
and 13 Israeli soldiers were killed as Israel shelled Gaza's
Shejaia neighborhood and battled militants in the bloodiest
fighting in the 13-day offensive.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who is in the Middle
East in a bid to help broker a ceasefire, condemned on Sunday as
an "atrocious action" the killings in Shejaia and called for an
immediate end to the fighting.
Ban was in Qatar on Sunday and is also due to visit Cairo,
Jerusalem and Ramallah in the West Bank.
The Security Council on July 12 called for a ceasefire
between Palestinians and Israelis and expressed serious concern
about the welfare and protection of civilians on both sides. The
United States, a close Israeli ally, agreed to the statement
after the Arab Group threatened to push for a resolution.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)