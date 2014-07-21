(Recasts with Security Council statement)
UNITED NATIONS, July 20 The U.N. Security
Council expressed concern at the escalation of violence in the
Gaza conflict after meeting on Sunday to discuss almost two
weeks of fighting between Israel and the Islamist Hamas group
that has cost more than 400 lives.
"The members of the Security Council expressed serious
concern about the growing number of casualties. The members of
the Security Council called for an immediate cessation of
hostilities," Rwandan U.N. Ambassador Eugene Gasana told
reporters after an emergency meeting of the 15-member council.
Jordan had requested the meeting after more than 60
Palestinians and 13 Israeli soldiers were killed as Israel
shelled Gaza's Shejaia neighborhood and battled militants in the
bloodiest fighting in the 13-day offensive.
"The members of the Security Council called for respect of
international humanitarian law including protection of
civilians," Gasana said. "The members of the Security Council
emphasized the need to improve the humanitarian situation,
including through humanitarian pauses."
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who is in the Middle
East in a bid to help broker a ceasefire, condemned the killings
in Shejaia as an "atrocious action" and called for an immediate
end to the fighting.
Ban was in Qatar on Sunday and is due to visit Cairo,
Jerusalem and Ramallah in the West Bank.
On July 12 the Security Council called for a ceasefire
between Palestinians and Israelis and expressed serious concern
about the welfare and protection of civilians on both sides. The
United States, a close ally of Israel, agreed to the statement
after the Arab Group threatened to push for a resolution.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and
Alan Raybould)