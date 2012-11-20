CAIRO Nov 20 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called on Tuesday for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and said an Israeli ground operation in the Palestinian enclave would be a "dangerous escalation" that must be avoided.

Ban was speaking at a news conference in Cairo after talks with Arab League chief Nabil Elaraby. Later on Tuesday, the U.N. secretary-general will travel to Israel for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.