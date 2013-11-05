* UNRWA sees "no positive indicators" for Gaza economy
* Israel says import ban in place for security reasons
* Suspended building projects include schools, health centre
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA, Nov 5 The U.N. said on Tuesday it had
halted work on all but one of its 20 Gaza building projects as a
result of an Israeli ban on importing building materials into
the Palestinian enclave.
Israel imposed the ban after discovering on Oct. 13 a 2.5-km
(1-1/2-mile) tunnel which it said militants planned to use for
attacks inside its territory. Islamist Hamas, which has run the
Gaza Strip since 2007, claimed it dug the tunnel.
"We are in now in the fourth week (in which) we are not
allowed to bring in construction material," Robert Turner,
director of Gaza operations for the United Nations Relief and
Works Agency (UNRWA), said.
"We do not know when we will be allowed to restart these
projects," he said, calling for the ban to be lifted.
He told reporters that the only building project still under
way, a bridge, was also running out of building materials. The
others included 12 schools and a health centre.
A spokesman for the Israeli government agency that oversees
shipments into Gaza gave no indication when the import ban might
be lifted.
"For security reasons, building materials are not allowed
into Gaza for the time being," he said.
UNWRA's Turner said the economic situation in the territory,
where unemployment, according to U.N. figures, is at 30 percent,
has worsened following Egypt's closure of smuggling tunnels
under its border with Gaza.
Egypt's military-run government, which has been battling
Islamist militants in the Sinai Peninsula near Gaza, regards
Hamas as a security threat. Hamas has denied Cairo's accusations
it has been involved in Egyptian unrest.
Tunnels had provided an commercial lifeline for Gaza in the
face of Israeli-led economic sanctions. They were also used by
militant groups to smuggle in weapons and funds.
Local economists say the tunnels' closure has forced about
20,000 Gazans out of jobs and caused consumer prices to spike.
"We see no positive indicators for Gaza. We do not see at
any level or any sector where the situation is improving and
that obviously is very worrying," said Turner, whose agency
provides food aid to 830,000 of Gaza's 1.8 million population.
In Jerusalem, Yosef Kuperwasser, director-general of
Israel's Strategic Affairs Ministry, told reporters that the
tunnel Hamas built into Israel showed that its desire to carry
out cross-border attacks outweighed economic considerations.
