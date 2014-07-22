WASHINGTON, July 22 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration has not issued any notices regarding flights over
the Gaza region in the Middle East despite the current conflict,
the White House said on Tuesday.
"As it relates to the airspace in Gaza ... the FAA has not
issued any notices related to the ongoing violence in that
region of the world," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told
reporters.
"This does serve to illustrate, though, that it's individual
carriers who make the decisions about their flight plans and
whether or not to alter specific routes based on hostilities on
the ground," he said.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)