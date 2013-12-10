* U.S. security proposals for West Bank coolly received
* No linkage between Iran and Palestine, U.S. envoy says
(Adds Kerry quote, paragraphs 11-12)
By Ali Sawafta
JERUSALEM, Dec 9 A senior Palestinian official
said the United States was asking Palestinians to make security
concessions in peace talks with Israel in order to silence the
Jewish state's criticism of world power diplomacy over Iran's
nuclear program.
The accusations by Yasser Abed Rabbo, who joined Palestinian
President Mahmoud Abbas in a meeting with U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry last week, further clouded hopes of achieving a
negotiated accord by an April target date.
Kerry, who will return to Israel and the Palestinian
territories this week, presented both sides with suggestions on
Thursday about how Israel might fend off future threats from a
Palestinian state envisaged in West Bank land it now occupies.
Israel has long demanded that under any eventual accord it
retain swaths of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, as well as
military control of the territory's eastern Jordan Valley -
effectively, the prospective Palestine's border with Jordan.
But Abed Rabbo told Voice of Palestine radio that Kerry had
plunged the process into crisis by seeking to "appease Israel
through agreeing to its expansion demands in the (Jordan) Valley
under the pretext of security."
U.S. acquiescence to Israel's security demands was aimed at
"silencing the Israelis over the deal with Iran and achieving a
fake progress in the Palestinian-Israeli track at our expense",
he said.
Abed Rabbo was referring to the Nov. 24 interim accord
reached in Geneva between world powers and Iran, whereby it
agreed to some curbs on its disputed nuclear programme in
exchange for the easing of international sanctions.
Dan Shapiro, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, said on Monday
there was no quid pro quo between the Iran and Palestine talks.
"These two issues concern both Israel's security and our
security and the interests of all the Middle East, that it be a
more quiet and stable region. But we do not see any linkage in
which we seek to give on one issue and receive on the other,"
Shapiro told Israel's Army Radio.
Kerry will leave Washington on Wednesday on a one-week trip
that will take him back to Jerusalem and Ramallah and then on to
Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi in Vietnam, and Manila and Tacloban
in the Philippines, the State Department said.
Kerry, who travelled to Israel and the Palestinian
Territories last week, said he had spoken to Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday and would have dinner with
him on Thursday.
"This is a commute, folks," he joked in an evening speech to
the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, a humanitarian
organization that next year will mark the 100th anniversary of
its founding.
STRAINED TIES
Netanyahu initially condemned Geneva as an "historic
mistake" that risked helping Iran's limping economy, while
leaving it with the means to make a nuclear bomb. Iran says its
nuclear drive is peaceful.
The Geneva deal further strained the Netanyahu government's
ties with the Obama administration, which is mindful of support
for the Jewish state in the U.S. Congress, though Netanyahu
struck a more conciliatory tone last week.
Israel has not commented on the U.S. proposals but cabinet
minister Yaakov Peri said on Sunday the government had not yet
agreed to them.
Amid deep Palestinian pessimism over prospects for a deal,
many Israelis also question whether Abbas would be able to keep
his armed Islamist Hamas rivals, who rule the Gaza Strip and
spurn coexistence with the Jewish state, to an eventual accord.
Shapiro said Gaza's government would have to change for
Palestinian statehood to be fully realised.
"We are talking about two states for two peoples. The
Palestinian state will also include Gaza. But there has to be a
change to the regime there. That is clear," he said.
(Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Jeffrey Heller, Jon Boyle
and Mohammad Zargham)