* U.S. lawmakers block some $200 million in 2011 aid
* Obama administration worried about impact on fragile PA
* Palestinian statehood drive could also hit 2012 aid
By Andrew Quinn and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, Oct 3 The Obama administration is
lobbying Congress to unblock $200 million in aid for the
Palestinian Authority that was frozen due to its bid for U.N.
recognition of statehood over U.S. and Israeli objections.
State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said on Monday
the administration was in "intensive" discussions with key
lawmakers who had put holds on the money, a financial lifeline
for the fledgling Palestinian government-in-waiting.
"We still have some money in the pipeline but the concern
is that if we don't get this going with the Congress in short
order there could be an effect on the ground," Nuland told a
news briefing.
"There have been some concerns in some parts of Congress
and we are trying to work through those," she said.
Lawmakers in both the Senate and the House of
Representatives have moved in recent weeks to freeze the flow
of aid to the Palestinians that had been appropriated for
fiscal year 2011.
Representative Kay Granger, the Republican chairwoman of
the House subcommittee that oversees foreign aid, placed her
hold in August "until the issue of statehood is resolved" at
the United Nations, her spokesman, Matt Leffingwell, said.
"My boss is watching what is happening at the U.N., and
constantly reevaluating," he said.
FUNDING THE FUTURE
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas last month submitted a
formal application to the U.N. Security Council for recognition
of Palestinian statehood, ignoring a U.S. threat to veto the
measure if it is put to vote.
The United States and Israel both say that Palestinian
statehood can come through resuming direct peace negotiations
that collapsed a year ago after Israeli Prime Minister
Netanyahu refused to extend a limited moratorium on building
Jewish settlements in the West Bank.
Abbas has said he will only return to talks with a new
settlement freeze, complicating efforts by the "Quartet" of
Middle East peace mediators -- the United States, the European
Union, the United Nations and Russia -- to get both sides back
to the negotiating table quickly.
Nuland said the Obama administration viewed U.S. aid as
crucial to preparing Abbas' Palestinian Authority for its
eventual role as the government of a Palestinian state.
"We think it is money that is not only in the interest of
the Palestinians, it is in U.S. interest and it is also in
Israeli interest and we would like to see it go forward,"
Nuland told a news briefing.
The Palestinian Authority was already in serious financial
straits, highlighting the risks of Abbas' campaign to press
ahead with the statehood agenda.
Last month, both the International Monetary Fund and the
World Bank said financial problems threatened the
state-building program that Palestinian Prime Minister Salman
Fayyad has overseen for the past two years.
The authority, which now exercises limited self-governance
in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, has repeatedly
failed to pay salaries to its 150,000 employees on time and in
full and remains reliant on foreign aid to fill a deficit
projected at $900 million this year.
While Arab countries have made good on some pledges to
increase aid and the European Union remains a major donor, a
sharp drop in future U.S. funding could spell trouble.
In the U.S. House and Senate, appropriators from both
parties already have signaled they may block both economic and
security aid for fiscal 2012 if the Palestinians forge ahead
with their statehood bid, although these bills have not yet
been put to a vote of either chamber.
