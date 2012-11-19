JERUSALEM Nov 19 Israel has adjusted flight paths for planes using its main international airport near Tel Aviv after rockets were fired from Gaza on the coastal metropolis, the civil aviation chief said on Monday.

Giora Rom said the new regulations at Ben-Gurion Airport had been in place since Saturday, when an Iron Dome rocket interceptor battery was installed nearby. There was no indication that takeoffs or landings at Ben-Gurion had been affected.

"Because of the rerouting, there is no danger" to civilian aircraft, Rom told Israel's Army Radio.

(Writing by Dan Williams; editing by Philip Barbara)