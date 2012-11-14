* "Limit to what Israel can absorb" - Peres
* Obama visited Sderot in 2008
JERUSALEM Nov 14 Israeli President Shimon Peres
briefed U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday about Israel's
killing of the Hamas military commander in Gaza, saying the man
was a "mass-murderer", Peres's office said in a statement.
Peres, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former Israeli prime
minister, told Obama that the killing of Hamas's Ahmed
al-Jaabari was Israel's response to a surge in cross-border
Palestinian rocket and mortar salvoes from Gaza.
"Israel is not interested in stoking the flames, but for the
past five days there has been constant missile fire at Israel
and mothers and children cannot sleep quietly at night," Peres
was quoted as telling Obama.
"There is a limit to what Israel can absorb," said Peres,
who visited the Israeli border town of Sderot on Wednesday.
The Obama administration responded to the flareup by
strongly condemning Hamas, an Islamist group shunned by the West
as an obstacle to peace.
"There is no justification for the violence that Hamas and
other terrorist organizations are employing against the people
of Israel," said Mark Toner, deputy U.S. State Department
spokesman.
"We call on those responsible to stop these cowardly acts
immediately. We support Israel's right to defend itself, and we
encourage Israel to continue to take every effort to avoid
civilian casualties."
Israel's air strikes killed 10 people, including Jaabari and
at least five civilians, on Wednesday, Palestinian doctor said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he
spoke separately with Obama and "voiced deep appreciation for
(his) support of Israel's right to defend itself".
As a presidential candidate in 2008, Obama came to Sderot
and voiced sympathy with residents under threat of rocket attack
from nearby Gaza.
He raised that visit during his successful campaign for
re-election this month, after being accused by Republican rival
Mitt Romney of being soft on Israel's security.