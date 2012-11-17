GENEVA Nov 17 Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed
with casualties from Israel's bombings and face critical
shortages of drugs and medical supplies, the World Health
Organization (WHO) said on Saturday.
The U.N. health agency appealed for $10 million from donors
to meet the need for drugs and supplies over the next three
months.
Officials in Gaza said 43 Palestinians, nearly half of them
civilians including eight children, had been killed since Israel
began its air strikes. Three Israeli civilians were killed by a
rocket fired from the enclave on Thursday.
Israel unleashed its massive air campaign on Wednesday with
the declared goal of deterring Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist
group that runs the Gaza Strip, from launching rockets that have
plagued its southern communities for years.
The WHO, quoting Health Ministry officials in Gaza, said 382
people have been injured - 245 adults and 137 children.
"Many of those injured have been admitted to hospitals with
severe burns, injuries from collapsing buildings and head
injuries," the WHO said in a statement issued in Geneva.
Health authorities have declared an emergency situation in
all hospitals to cope with patients, it said.
"Before the hostilities began, health facilities were
severely over stretched mainly as a result of the siege of
Gaza," the WHO said. Israel maintains a tight blockade on the
Gaza Strip with the help of neighbouring Egypt.
The Gaza Ministry of Health's supplies of many life-saving
drugs and disposable equipment were at "zero stock", it said.
"The Ministry of Health has postponed all elective surgeries
due to the emergency and shortages in anaesthesia drugs," it
said. Non-urgent cases are being transferred to hospitals run by
aid groups and health personnel have been asked to report to the
nearest health facility for extended shifts, it said.
"WHO appeals to the international and regional community for
urgent financial support to provide essential medicines to cover
pre-existing shortages, as well as emergency supplies for
treating casualties and the chronically ill," it said.
