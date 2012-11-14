UNITED NATIONS Nov 14 The U.N. chief on
Wednesday called on Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants to
prevent an escalation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, which
Hamas controls, and urged both sides to ensure civilians will be
protected, a U.N. spokesman said.
"The Secretary-General calls for an immediate de-escalation
of tensions," U.N. spokesman Martin Nesirky said, adding that it
was a reiteration of Ban's already-stated position.
"Both sides should do everything to avoid further escalation
and they must respect their obligations under international
humanitarian law to ensure the protection of civilians at all
times," he told reporters.