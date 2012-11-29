By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Nov 29 The Palestinian Authority
is expected to win an upgrade of its observer status at the
United Nations on Thursday from "entity" to "non-member state,"
which would amount to implicit U.N. recognition of the sovereign
state of Palestine.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been leading the
campaign to win support for a U.N. General Assembly resolution
raising its status. The move comes on the heels of an eight-day
conflict this month between Israel and Islamists in the Gaza
Strip, who are pledged to Israel's destruction and oppose his
efforts toward a negotiated peace.
Following are questions and answers about the Palestinian
move on Thursday - the 65th anniversary of the U.N. vote to
partition Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states - and
what it means for the 4.3 million Palestinians in the West Bank
and Gaza Strip.
WHAT IS NON-MEMBER STATE STATUS?
The Palestinian Authority is currently considered an
"entity," not a state at the United Nations. If the resolution
is approved by the U.N. General Assembly as expected, that
status will change to "non-member state," like the Vatican.
Switzerland also had non-member state status until it joined
the United Nations as a full voting member 10 years ago.
Recognition as a non-member state will have a certain
symbolic value, giving the Palestinians a higher profile in
terms of speaking order during U.N. meetings. But they will
still be unable to vote during General Assembly sessions.
The change will also have important legal implications.
The Palestinians will be able to join the International
Criminal Court (ICC) and some specialized U.N. bodies like the
International Atomic Energy Agency.
CAN THE U.N. RECOGNIZE PALESTINE AS A SOVEREIGN STATE?
The United Nations cannot grant countries recognition. That
is something that is done on a bilateral basis. However, the
granting of non-member state status to the Palestinian Authority
does acknowledge that the majority of U.N. member states do
recognize Palestine as an independent state.
Traditionally, universal recognition of state sovereignty is
accompanied by full membership in the United Nations. That is
something the Palestinians sought last year with much fanfare
but failed to achieve because the United States used the threat
of a veto in the Security Council to block the Palestinian U.N.
membership application.
HOW MANY VOTES DO THE PALESTINIANS NEED?
The Palestinian Authority needs a simple majority for the
resolution to pass. Assuming all U.N. member states are present
and none is barred from voting for non-payment of dues, the
Palestinians will need the support of 97 of the 193 members.
The Palestinians say that 132 countries recognize an
independent state of Palestine. They are hoping for over 130
'yes' votes from the assembly and a strong show of support from
Europe. U.N. diplomats say it may achieve that.
WILL ANYTHING CHANGE ON THE GROUND AFTER A YES
VOTE?
There will be no immediate changes. The West Bank will
remain under Israeli occupation and settlement building will no
doubt continue. However, the Palestinians say the change in
status will alter the rules of the game, arguing that the vote
means Israel can no longer call the Palestinian Territories
"disputed" land. Instead, the land will have been clearly
designated as belonging to the Palestinian people, even if the
final boundaries still have to be determined.
The same applies to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. The
Palestinian Authority has virtually no influence in the
25-mile-long (40-km-long) coastal enclave where 1.6 million
Palestinians live.
WILL ISRAEL AND THE UNITED STATES RETALIATE?
The United States and Israel oppose the Palestinian move,
saying direct peace talks are the only way to achieve statehood.
Israel has threatened the Palestinians with retaliation for
seeking a U.N. status upgrade. It has suggested that it could
withhold some taxes and customs duties it collects on behalf of
the Palestinian Authority.
But in the wake of the latest Gaza conflict, Israel seems
reluctant to reveal itself as diplomatically isolated. It has
toned down threats of retaliation in the face of wide
international support for the initiative, notably among its
European allies.
Israel may opt for harsh retaliation if the Palestinians
file complaints against the Jewish state at the ICC, which U.N.
diplomats say is Israel's main concern at the moment.
The United States has also threatened to withhold financial
aid to the Palestinians. If they join any specialized U.N.
agencies, Congress will likely seek to cut off U.S. funding to
those agencies in accordance with U.S. law.
The United States, which pays 22 percent of the regular U.N.
budget, is the biggest financial contributor to the world body.
WHAT ABOUT PEACE TALKS?
Abbas has said he will be ready to revive moribund
Israeli-Palestinian peace talks as soon as the U.N. vote is
over. That suggests he is prepared to drop a pre-condition that
all Israeli settlement building in the West Bank and East
Jerusalem should be halted before negotiations can resume.
While a number of EU states have applauded this shift in
stance, Israel and the United States say that the Palestinian
U.N. move will undermine efforts to revive the talks.
The Middle East peace process has been stalled for two
years, mainly over Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which
have expanded despite being deemed illegal by most of the world.
Many Western diplomats complain about the timing of the
Palestinian move, which comes weeks after U.S. President Barack
Obama's re-election. They say the Palestinians have not given
Obama time to push for new peace talks with Israel.
But the diplomats also say that the Palestinian move is no
excuse to scrap peace talks. The resolution calls for an
immediate resumption of Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.