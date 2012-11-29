The 193-nation U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution Thursday to upgrade the Palestinian Authority's observer status at the United Nations from "entity" to "non-member state," implicitly recognizing a Palestinian state. For stories, please double click on the codes in brackets: LATEST STORIES > Palestinians win implicit UN recognition of sovereign state > Palestinians take to streets to cheer UN statehood vote > Israel says U.N. vote won't hasten Palestinian state > Clinton laments 'counterproductive' UN vote on Palestinians > U.S. urges Palestinians, Israel to resume peace talks BACKGROUND > Q+A-What's all the fuss about a Palestinian U.N. upgrade? > TIMELINE-UN resolutions on Palestine (Compiled by World Desk, Americas)