Nov 29 Here are summaries of some of the main
United Nations resolutions on Palestine as the General Assembly
votes on Thursday on lifting the Palestinian status within the
world body from "entity" to "non-member state".
* Resolution 181 - 1947 - Known largely in the region as the
so-called "Partition Plan," this resolution provided for the
establishment of an Arab State and a Jewish State in former
British Mandatory Palestine.
* Resolution 194 - 1948 - Following the 1948 war over the
founding of Israel, this resolution called for permitting a
return of refugees willing to live at peace with their
neighbours, for the demilitarisation and internationalisation of
Jerusalem and for protection and free access for holy places.
* Resolution 242 - 1967 - The Security Council, after much
negotiation, adopted a resolution laying down principles for
peace and the withdrawal of Israeli armed forces from
territories captured in a war that year. The resolution also
called for "achieving a just settlement of the refugee problem."
* Resolution 3236 - 1974 - The General Assembly reaffirmed
the rights of the Palestinian people, including
self-determination without external interference, the right to
national independence and sovereignty, and the right to return
to their homes and property.
* Resolution 465 - 1980 - The resolution condemned Israeli
policy of "settling parts of its population and new immigrants"
in occupied territory, including the West Bank, Gaza Strip and
Golan Heights. It called such settlements a violation of the
Fourth Geneva Convention relative to the protection of civilians
in time of war.
* Resolution 681 - 1990 - Adopted after deadly riots
occurred in Jerusalem's old city, this resolution condemned an
Israeli decision to deport Palestinians, a measure Israel said
was necessary for security reasons.
* Resolution 1397 - 2002 - This Security Council resolution
formally affirmed a vision for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian
conflict, "where two states, Israel and Palestine, live side by
side within secure and recognised borders." It also voiced
"grave concern" for the violence of an uprising that erupted
after failed peace talks in 2000.
* Resolution 66/17 - 2012 - This General Assembly resolution
reaffirmed the illegality of Israeli settlements in occupied
territory Palestinians seek for a state, including East
Jerusalem. It also reiterated the right of Palestinians to
establish their own independent state.
