UPDATE 2-Daimler to start making Mercedez-Benz cars in Russia
* Investment is worth more than 250 mln euros (Updates with details on Russian auto market)
WASHINGTON Nov 29 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday criticized the U.N. General Assembly's vote to implicitly recognize a Palestinian state, calling it an "unfortunate and counterproductive" move that places more obstacles in the path to peace.
"We have been clear that only through direct negotiations between the parties can the Palestinians and Israelis achieve the peace they both deserve: two states for two people with a sovereign, viable independent Palestine living side by side in peace and security with a Jewish and democratic Israel," Clinton said in a speech in Washington on foreign policy trends.
* Investment is worth more than 250 mln euros (Updates with details on Russian auto market)
BERLIN, Feb 21 German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Tuesday that PSA Group's guarantee to safeguard jobs at Opel factories if it buys the European arm of General Motors was a "good result".
Feb 21 Lodging real estate investment trust Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc offered to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc in a deal valued at about $1.27 billion and launched a proxy battle for the control of the company's board.