UNITED NATIONS Nov 29 The United States called
on the Palestinians and Israelis on Thursday to resume peace
talks after the U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a
resolution that implicitly recognized a Palestinian state.
"The United States calls upon both the parties to resume
direct talks, without preconditions, on all the issues that
divide them and we pledge that the United States will be there
to support the parties vigorously in such efforts," U.S.
Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice said.
"The United States will continue to urge all parties to
avoid any further provocative actions in the region, in New York
or elsewhere," she said after voting against the resolution.