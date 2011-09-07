* Q4 adj EPS $0.76 vs est $0.88

* Q4 rev $780.4 mln vs est $758.8 mln

* Shares down 5.5 pct in extended trade

Sept 7 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Pall Corp's fourth-quarter earnings came in below analysts' estimates, hurt by lower-than-expected profit at its industrial business.

For the fourth quarter, pro-forma earnings were $89.7 million, or 82 cents a share, compared with a net income of $85.7 million, or 46 cents a share a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 76 cents a share.

Sales rose 15 percent to $780.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 88 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $758.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Port Washington, New York-based company were down 5.5 percent at $46.10 in trading after the bell. They closed at $48.82 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) (divya.sharma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: divya.sharma.reuters.com@reuters.net))